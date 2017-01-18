"Drinkin' Never Hurt Nobody": WATCH!
Regional E911 “goes live”

Following lengthly delay...
After a three-month delay, the new regional E911 center went “live” last week following several days of testing once the equipment was operational.  The delay was reportedly caused when AT&T and Windstream had to revise plans fo More...

Blackman celebrates 107th BD

Miss   Mattie Mae Blackman celebrated her 107th birthday Jan. 10 with friends and family at St. Maryland Missionary Baptist Church.  More...

Dr. James H. Crowdis Run

In March 1981, Blakely’s first road race was organized by the Blakely Rotary Club to raise money for the Heart Fund. A few years later the race was named in honor of Rotarian Dr. James H. More...

Other News

HERE & THERE this WEEK

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 18  CHAMBER of Commerce, noon, Alexander Bldg.  BIRTHDAYS: De’Layla Grimsley, Karsyn Carver, Jason Brackin, Shelby Taylor, Gleaton Middleton, Tyler Dayton Amerson  ANNIVERSARY: Mr. & Mrs. More...

Greene sworn in for 17th term

State Representative Gerald Greene was sworn in Jan. 9 for the beginning of his 17th term in the legislature. Greene is now the dean of the Southwest Georgia Delegation and is the ranking Republican in the General Assembly. More...

Fire engine blessing ceremony

The Blakely Fire Dept. held a “Fire Engine Blessing” ceremony Jan. More...

Obituaries

Dorothy Everson

Retired

Dorothy Ola Daniels Everson, 86, of 344 Redding Ave., Edison, GA, 39846, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, Jan. 14, 2017, at her home.  More...

Michael Williams

Retired

Michael Theo Williams, 70, of Stevenson, Ala., passed away Wednesday, Jan. More...

Doris Couch

Retired

Doris Winnifred Couch, 71, of Hazel Green, Ala., passed away Tuesday, January. 10, 2017.  A native of South Georgia, Mrs. Couch had lived in Madison County for the past 16 years.  More...

Campus

Science fair winners at Early County Middle School

The science fair for Early County Middle School was held Dec. 8, 2016. The first elimination was conducted by the science teachers. More...

COLLEGE NEWS

GSW  More...

Martin Luther King Jr. Day activities

Parents University

Local parents will have an opportunity to attend a Parents University seminar Jan. 21 at the Early County Middle School geared toward greater understanding of parenting challenges and what happens in our schools. More...

Regents approve plan BSU - ABAC consolidation

The Board of Regents approved Chancellor Steve Wrigley’s recommendation for consolidation of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton and Bainbridge State College. More...

Ag Appropriations Ranking Member

Congressman Sanford Bishop has been selected to serve as Ranking Member for the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration.  More...

Editorials

Ben weighs in on election

Other Voices
Mitch Clarke

Benjamin Franklin stopped by my office the other day to talk about this week’s presidential in auguration. Don’t scoff. People claim to see UFOs all the time. More...

Political Cartoon

Is your jar full?

All That’s Fit to Print
Brenda Wall

The science professor stood at the front of the class and held up a glass jar. He pointed out to the fact that the jar was empty. More...

Religion

Give praise to God, the Creator

Sunday School Lesson
Rev. James Temples

Psalm 104  More...

CHURCH NEWS

Allen Chapel  Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church service times have changed beginning Sunday, Jan. 8. Sunday school is 10 a.m. and church service at 11 a.m. New Zion  More...

Society

Five reasons to dine out this Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is celebrated in various ways throughout the world.  One of the more popular methods of spending time with a romantic partner is over a delicious meal at a nice restaurant.  More...

White-Whiddon

Warren and Mylinda White of Blakely, Ga., are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Jamey White, to Nicholas Whiddon of Arlington, Ga. Mr. More...

Happy 75th Birthday to Cenell Davis.

Mrs. Davis celebrated her birthday on Saturday, January 14 and she has been a resident of Blakely, Georgia for seventy-five wonderful years. She and her husband, Hammond D. Davis, raised six children and have fifteen grandchildren.  More...

