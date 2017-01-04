"Drinkin' Never Hurt Nobody": WATCH!
2016: A fleeting glimpse

The 20 Most Viewed Stories of the Year: http://www.earlycountynews.com/yearinreview/2016 Looking Back: Part 2 of 3 May The Early County Board of Commissioners voted to accept $209,000 from the sale of the Piggly Wiggly property owned by Barton Rice. More...

Storms race thru area

Phones began ringing across Early County around 9 p.m. More...

Legislature convenes Monday

Representative Gerald Greene has been at the State Capitol in Atlanta the past week preparing for his 34th session of the Georgia General Assembly which begins Monday, Jan. 9. More...

Other News

Christmas Coloring Contest

$100 in Prizes!
Georgia-Pacific receives energy recognition

Georgia- Pacific’ s Cedar Springs containerboard operation has been recognized with two awards by its parent company, Koch Industries, for achievements in reducing purchased energy consumption and cost.  More...

Peanut growers and sheller representatives begin Peanut Leadership Academy

Twenty-three peanut growers and sheller representatives from across the Southeast, Texas and Virginia-Carolina area began Class X of the Peanut Leadership Academy Dec. 12-14 in Miramar Beach, Fla. More...

Religion

Praise God with a new song

Sunday School Lesson
Rev. James Temples

Psalm 96  More...

CHURCH NEWS

Wesley Chapel  Wesley Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church will have its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Monday, Jan. 16 at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. More...

Society

Alexandra Vivian Brookins

Chris and Lauren Brookins are pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Alexandra Vivian Brookins.  Alex arrived at 7:24 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, at Flowers Hospital, Dothan, Ala. More...

Hollywood, can you hear me now?

Publisher’s note: I don’t know who authored the following, but I wish I had written it! Not sure I could have restrained myself to blistering the hollywood hags. More...

Blakely Mass Choir nominated for national awards

The National and Independent Gospel Music Association has nominated Frederick Shorter and the Blakely Mass Choir for six awards for their first CD — “He’s A Wonder.” More...

City issues wastewater spill notice

City of Blakely Water Treatment Superintendent Adam Askew has cautioned citizens of contamination from recent wastewater spills.  The first resulted from a Dec. More...

MLK Day parade & activities

Mark your calendars for the Martin Luther King Jr. parade and activities on Court Square Jan. 16. The parade begins at 2 p.m. It will be a day filled with food, entertainment and — for kids only — a Dr. More...

Crowdis races move to Jan. 21

The   Dr. James H. Crowdis Run is moving to Jan. 21! In addition to the 5K race, there will also be a 10K (6.2 miles) race. The races will begin at 9:15 a.m. More...

Firetruck Blessing

The community is invited to join the blessing ceremony of the Blakely Fire Dept.’s new fire engine at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6 at City Hall.   More...

1967 reunion

The   Early County High Class of 1967 will hold a class reunion Peanut Proud weekend — March 27, 2017!   More...

Editorials

Good intentions

Other Voices
Mitch Clarke

As many of you know, I don’t like the idea of New Year’s resolutions. We have good intentions when we make them, but by the end of January, we’re back to doing whatever bad habit we had resolved to stop doing. More...

Political Cartoon

A shot making a deal!

Mumbles
Billy Fleming

Understand that what you read below might be completely moot considering I haven’t passed it by Judy, yet!  Since I don’t use the “D-words!” around our house, I have to come up with some kind of gimmick when I want to los More...

Obituaries

Ronald Collins

Ronald Lee Collins, 80, passed away, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at his residence.  More...

Annie Maude Preston

Annie Maude Preston, 85, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Loganville, Ga.  Mrs. Preston was born on Jan. 25, 1931, to the late Arthur White Sr. and Maude Dykes White. More...

