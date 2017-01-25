The Early County High FFA is searching for the oldest living FFA or NFA member that attended Blakely Union, Washington High or any other school within the Early County. The search is part of a celebration of the 100th year of the Smith Hughes Act. More...
The Colquitt Miller Arts Council is happy to announce auditions for its third annual spring musical Footloose. Auditions will be held Feb. 2 and 3 from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at InterACT, 104 South First Street, in Colquitt. More...
More than 1,400 attendees were able to finetune their farming operations with information gained at the 41st annual Georgia Peanut Farm Show and Conference Jan. 19 at the University of Georgia Tifton Campus Conference Center in Tifton. More...
The Peanut Proud festival committee is taking time from gearing up for this year’s festival to help organize local storm relief efforts. Noting Peanut Proud is “more than just a festival,” the festival committee is helping coo More...
A wreck on Old Lucile Road Monday morning was apparently caused when the driver of the vehicle suffered a heart attack or stroke. The News learned Kandi Sue West, 38, of Blakely was returning home after taking her husband, Joe West, to work at More...
Fourth and fifth grade students at Early County Elementary School competed in the annual spelling bee sponsored by the Georgia Association of Educators following Scripps National Spelling Bee rules and guidelines. More...
Francine Lindsey Reese, 83, of Blakely, Ga., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at the Calhoun Nursing Home in Edison, Ga. Mrs. Reese was born Jan. 19, 1933, in Blakely to the late Charles Morris Lindsey and Duna Mae McCalvin Lindsey. More...
Curtis Grier Freeman, 89, of Dothan, Ala., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Dothan. Mr. Freeman was born Oct. 23, 1927, to the late Robert Freeman and Celia Grier Freeman. He was a retired farmer and served in the U.S. More...