After a three-month delay, the new regional E911 center went “live” last week following several days of testing once the equipment was operational. The delay was reportedly caused when AT&T and Windstream had to revise plans fo More...
State Representative Gerald Greene was sworn in Jan. 9 for the beginning of his 17th term in the legislature. Greene is now the dean of the Southwest Georgia Delegation and is the ranking Republican in the General Assembly. More...
Local parents will have an opportunity to attend a Parents University seminar Jan. 21 at the Early County Middle School geared toward greater understanding of parenting challenges and what happens in our schools. More...
Mrs. Davis celebrated her birthday on Saturday, January 14 and she has been a resident of Blakely, Georgia for seventy-five wonderful years. She and her husband, Hammond D. Davis, raised six children and have fifteen grandchildren. More...