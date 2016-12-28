"Drinkin' Never Hurt Nobody": WATCH!
GUN CONTROL WORKS: Watch

2016: A Fleeting Glimpse

The 20 Most Viewed Stories of the Year: http://www.earlycountynews.com/yearinreview/2016  January   The county, City of Blakely and the SGRITA Board of Directors approved an agreement for the city and county to jointly serve as chief execut More...

Night Watch Services Saturday

Wesley   Chapel African Methodist Church and Mount Olive Baptist Churches will have their traditional joint Watch Night service at Wesley Chapel Dec. More...

Making way...

The Phillips 66 built in 1982 on South Main is gone, making way for a new, modern full service food mart being built by Carlos Yousef.  Some will remember the Jim Smith Shell station built in 1952 that occupied the corner for years. More...

Other News

1,000 books read before Kindergarten

Mandy Moses’ Daycare children have completed 1000 Books before Kindergarten. More...

Voice recital features Christmas

Will Wiley Vocal Studio presented its second annual Christmas Recital Sunday, Dec. 11 at First United Methodist Church in Blakely.  More...

The hidden benefits of drinking water

Dehydration is a dangerous condition that can cause a host of complications and even prove fatal in severe cases. But as dangerous as dehydration can be, many cases are entirely preventable. More...

Religion

Praise God for all creation

Sunday School Lesson
Rev. James Temples

Psalm 33:1-12  Many methods can be used to teach. One of the effective methods that can be used to instill lessons is by use of music and songs. More...

CHURCH NEWS

Wesley Chapel  Wesley Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church and Mount Olive Baptist Church will have their traditional joint Watch Night service at Wesley Chapel Saturday, Dec. 31 at 10 p.m.  More...

Campus

Adult Education graduates 22 students

Twenty-two graduates completed their GED requirements and received diplomas from Bainbridge State College Adult Education at the Charles H. More...

Bainbridge State College open for submissions in first creative arts journal — Adroit

Bainbridge State College has announced the opening of submissions for its first creative arts journal — Adroit. More...

BSC announces deans’, honors’ lists

Bainbridge State College has announced students who earned the distinction of being named to the 2016 Deans’ and Honors’ Lists for Fall Semester 2016. More...

2016 city “Employee of the Year”

Jim Copp was recently named City of Blakely 2016 “Employee of the Year” by his fellow employees.  Jim joined the city fire department a little over a year ago, and was recently promoted to E-911 Deputy Director. More...

Tallahassee woman dies from injuries in Nov. 18 bypass crash

The News learned last week that Jill Yadao Pope, 33, of Tallahassee, Fla., passed away Dec. 11 from injuries sustained in the Nov. 18 wreck at the intersection of the U.S. 27 and U.S. 62 bypasses. More...

Crowdis races move to Jan. 21

The   Dr. James H. Crowdis Run is moving to Jan. 21 this year! In addition to the 5K race, there will also be a 10K (6.2 miles) race. The races will begin at 9:15 a.m. More...

MLK Day parade & activities

Mark your calendars for the Martin Luther King Jr. parade and activities on Court Square Jan. 16. The parade begins at 2 p.m. It will be a day filled with food, entertainment and — for kids only — a Dr. More...

Editorials

I resolve to make resolutions I can keep

Other Voices
Mitch Clarke

(Editor’s Note: This column appeared in the Dec. 31, 2014 issue of this paper.)  We’ve reached the time of the year where a lot of people start talking about their New Year’s resolutions.  More...

Political Cartoon

Political Cartoon

Obituaries

J.D. Love

Retired

J.D. Love, 86, of Blakely, Ga., died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016.  Mr. Love was born Aug. 23, 1930, in Blakely to the late Dennis Love Sr. and Gertrude Anglin Love. He attended Providence Assembly of God Church and was a retired carpenter.  More...

Eleanor Houston

Retired

Eleanor Wiley Houston, 91, of Donalsonville, Ga., died Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 at her residence.  More...

Duane Earl

Eggleston

Duane Earl Eggleston, son of Edsel and Laura Eggleston died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.  Mr. Eggleston was married to Mary Eggleston, both members of Springfield Baptist Church. A 20 year U.S. More...

