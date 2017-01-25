"Drinkin' Never Hurt Nobody": WATCH!
GUN CONTROL WORKS: Watch

January 25, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

3p1.jpg

Missing road signs

Naming the county’s roads as part of the new E911 emergency service was a daunting task in itself. More...

Search on for oldest FFA & NFA members

The Early County High FFA is searching for the oldest living FFA or NFA member that attended Blakely Union, Washington High or any other school within the Early County. The search is part of a celebration of the 100th year of the Smith Hughes Act. More...

Weather holds off for Crowdis runners

Severe weather prevented several dozen runners and walkers from traveling to Blakely for Saturday’s 21st Dr. James H. Crowdis Run. More...

1967 reunion

The   Early County High Class of 1967 will hold a class reunion Peanut Proud weekend — March 27, 2017!   More...

Other News

HERE & THERE this WEEK

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 25  Lions Club, noon, Blakely Town & Country Club  BIRTHDAY: Dawn Jones  THURSDAY, Jan. 26  ROTARY CLUB, noon, Blakely Town & Country Club.  FRIDAY, Jan. More...

Snow Day reward

Early County Elementary students were treated to a “Snow Day” Jan. 13. The Snow Day was a reward for students following a successful fundraiser in the fall. More...

Cotton Hall prepares to cut ‘Footloose’

The Colquitt Miller Arts Council is happy to announce auditions for its third annual spring musical Footloose. Auditions will be held Feb. 2 and 3 from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at InterACT, 104 South First Street, in Colquitt.  More...

Click here for all stories

Religion

Praise God with all creation

Sunday School Lesson
Rev. James Temples

Psalm 148  More...

CHURCH NEWS

Allen Chapel  Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church service times have changed beginning Sunday, Jan. 8. Sunday school is 10 a.m. and church service at 11 a.m. New Zion  More...

THANKS

I would like to take this time to say a special thank you to Pastor P. Blackmon Sr., Rosinvick and New St. More...

Click here for all stories

Society

30-30 Ministries hosts hunting camp

Bethel Baptist Church and 30-30 Ministries hosted a youth deer hunting camp Jan. 6-8 at Camp Hicita in Kolomoki Mounds State Park. More...

Georgia Peanut Farm Show provides day of education

More than 1,400 attendees were able to finetune their farming operations with information gained at the 41st annual Georgia Peanut Farm Show and Conference Jan. 19 at the University of Georgia Tifton Campus Conference Center in Tifton. More...

Click here for all stories

Tornadoes kill 15 in Georgia

The National Weather Service reported 39 possible tornadoes were reported over the weekend. At least 12 of those tornadoes hit Georgia, killing at least 15 and injuring dozens. More...

Local storm relief

The Peanut Proud festival committee is taking time from gearing up for this year’s festival to help organize local storm relief efforts.  Noting Peanut Proud is “more than just a festival,” the festival committee is helping coo More...

Positive Parenting

Are you struggling with your child’s behavior? More...

Fatal wreck

A wreck on Old Lucile Road Monday morning was apparently caused when the driver of the vehicle suffered a heart attack or stroke.  The News learned Kandi Sue West, 38, of Blakely was returning home after taking her husband, Joe West, to work at More...

Spelling bee winners at ECES

Fourth and fifth grade students at Early County Elementary School competed in the annual spelling bee sponsored by the Georgia Association of Educators following Scripps National Spelling Bee rules and guidelines.  More...

Editorials

Falcon fans hold their heads high

Other Voices
Mitch Clarke

It hasn’t always been easy being an Atlanta Falcons fan. This hasn’t exactly been the Rolls Royce of NFL franchises. More like the Ford Pinto. More...

Political Cartoon

Full Story

Fairy tale lessons

All That’s Fit to Print
Brenda Wall

I have a book filled with stories by famous authors telling what books most affected their lives. It is interesting to learn what books and stories had an impact on these famous writers.  More...

Click here for all stories

Obituaries

Hazel Lamey

Homemaker

Hazel Lamey, 81, of Brunswick, Ga., entered into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, with her family by her side. More...

Francine Reese

Retired

Francine Lindsey Reese, 83, of Blakely, Ga., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at the Calhoun Nursing Home in Edison, Ga.  Mrs. Reese was born Jan. 19, 1933, in Blakely to the late Charles Morris Lindsey and Duna Mae McCalvin Lindsey. More...

Curtis Freeman

Retired

Curtis Grier Freeman, 89, of Dothan, Ala., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Dothan.  Mr. Freeman was born Oct. 23, 1927, to the late Robert Freeman and Celia Grier Freeman. He was a retired farmer and served in the U.S. More...

Click here for all stories

Sports

Lil Bobcats are Super Bowl champs

For the past three years the 11-12 year old Early County Lil Bobcats A Team has brought this title home to Early County. More...

Click here for all stories
Front Page RSS feed