The Phillips 66 built in 1982 on South Main is gone, making way for a new, modern full service food mart being built by Carlos Yousef. Some will remember the Jim Smith Shell station built in 1952 that occupied the corner for years. More...
Wesley Chapel Wesley Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church and Mount Olive Baptist Church will have their traditional joint Watch Night service at Wesley Chapel Saturday, Dec. 31 at 10 p.m. More...
Jim Copp was recently named City of Blakely 2016 “Employee of the Year” by his fellow employees. Jim joined the city fire department a little over a year ago, and was recently promoted to E-911 Deputy Director. More...
The News learned last week that Jill Yadao Pope, 33, of Tallahassee, Fla., passed away Dec. 11 from injuries sustained in the Nov. 18 wreck at the intersection of the U.S. 27 and U.S. 62 bypasses. More...
Mark your calendars for the Martin Luther King Jr. parade and activities on Court Square Jan. 16. The parade begins at 2 p.m. It will be a day filled with food, entertainment and — for kids only — a Dr. More...
J.D. Love, 86, of Blakely, Ga., died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. Mr. Love was born Aug. 23, 1930, in Blakely to the late Dennis Love Sr. and Gertrude Anglin Love. He attended Providence Assembly of God Church and was a retired carpenter. More...