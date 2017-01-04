The 20 Most Viewed Stories of the Year: http://www.earlycountynews.com/yearinreview/2016 Looking Back: Part 2 of 3 May The Early County Board of Commissioners voted to accept $209,000 from the sale of the Piggly Wiggly property owned by Barton Rice. More...
Georgia- Pacific’ s Cedar Springs containerboard operation has been recognized with two awards by its parent company, Koch Industries, for achievements in reducing purchased energy consumption and cost. More...
Twenty-three peanut growers and sheller representatives from across the Southeast, Texas and Virginia-Carolina area began Class X of the Peanut Leadership Academy Dec. 12-14 in Miramar Beach, Fla. More...
Mark your calendars for the Martin Luther King Jr. parade and activities on Court Square Jan. 16. The parade begins at 2 p.m. It will be a day filled with food, entertainment and — for kids only — a Dr. More...
As many of you know, I don’t like the idea of New Year’s resolutions. We have good intentions when we make them, but by the end of January, we’re back to doing whatever bad habit we had resolved to stop doing. More...
Understand that what you read below might be completely moot considering I haven’t passed it by Judy, yet! Since I don’t use the “D-words!” around our house, I have to come up with some kind of gimmick when I want to los More...